Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 907,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after buying an additional 104,718 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 42,074 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 64,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 240,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41,013 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Insider Transactions at Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $99,908.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $20.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.15 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.35%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

