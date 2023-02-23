Reviewing Spirit Airlines (SAVE) & Its Rivals

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Spirit Airlines to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines’ peers have a beta of 2.07, suggesting that their average stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Airlines and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -10.93% -10.51% -2.15% Spirit Airlines Competitors -6.55% -40.70% -1.70%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $5.07 billion -$554.15 million -3.74 Spirit Airlines Competitors $10.86 billion -$582.96 million -14.50

This table compares Spirit Airlines and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Spirit Airlines’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Spirit Airlines. Spirit Airlines is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.7% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Spirit Airlines and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirit Airlines Competitors 563 2010 3167 178 2.50

As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 12.76%. Given Spirit Airlines’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spirit Airlines has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Spirit Airlines peers beat Spirit Airlines on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc. is an airline that offers travel to customers. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

