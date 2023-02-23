Richard E. Perlman Sells 400 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) Director Richard E. Perlman sold 400 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $21,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 692,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,521,455.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $51.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.44. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,547,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 613,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 752,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,325,000 after purchasing an additional 67,471 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEG. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

