Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Gap Up to $74.44

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.44, but opened at $76.13. Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at $75.87, with a volume of 604,436 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($69.24) to GBX 5,790 ($69.73) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($63.95) to GBX 5,380 ($64.79) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.
Rio Tinto Group Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.43 and a 200 day moving average of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Institutional Trading of Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
