Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Gap Up to $74.44

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.44, but opened at $76.13. Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at $75.87, with a volume of 604,436 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($69.24) to GBX 5,790 ($69.73) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($63.95) to GBX 5,380 ($64.79) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.43 and a 200 day moving average of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Institutional Trading of Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

