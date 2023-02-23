Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 11.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 21.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 43,719 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Roku by 18.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth about $2,518,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roku by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Cannonball Research lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Roku from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Roku from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.12.

Insider Transactions at Roku

Roku Trading Up 4.9 %

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $68.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.92. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $141.93.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

Featured Stories

