Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

LKQ Price Performance

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.37. LKQ has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $22,127,162.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,663,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,373,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 2,825,295 shares of company stock valued at $161,084,516 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 300.6% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 148.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 417.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

