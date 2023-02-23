Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Price Target to C$110.00

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NTR. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$113.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$103.38.

Nutrien stock opened at C$105.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$103.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$109.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12. The firm has a market cap of C$53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien has a twelve month low of C$93.43 and a twelve month high of C$147.93.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

