Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 691 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Flex were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Flex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,202,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,214,000 after acquiring an additional 611,858 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flex by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,155,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,111,000 after buying an additional 1,013,241 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Flex by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,792,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,052,000 after buying an additional 1,831,251 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Flex by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after buying an additional 5,741,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Flex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,738,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,975,000 after buying an additional 35,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.47.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Flex had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 12,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $264,722.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 12,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $264,722.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,122.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,104 shares of company stock worth $734,811. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

