Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 6,807 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 85.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 74.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on U. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BTIG Research cut Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Unity Software to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.26.

Unity Software Stock Up 3.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE U opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $109.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 2.14.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 22,524 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $803,881.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,801.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 22,524 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $803,881.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,801.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,879 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.