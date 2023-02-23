Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,178,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.25.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $320,149.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $207.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.08.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.75. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.31 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.77%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.