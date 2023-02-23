Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,677 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.6% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.04.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 301,498 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $869,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 301,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 362,870 shares of company stock worth $15,233,175. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $43.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.84. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

