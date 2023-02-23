Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of News by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of News by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of News by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of News by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.28. News Co. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. News had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, News currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.03.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

