Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $755,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.10.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $220.75 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $183.59 and a one year high of $260.02. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

