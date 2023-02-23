Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,486 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Liberty Global by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of LBTYK opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

