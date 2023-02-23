Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Roku by 334.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 615.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth $42,000. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Roku from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Roku from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.12.
Roku stock opened at $68.84 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $141.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.92.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.
