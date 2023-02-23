Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 52.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,039,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $703,892,000 after buying an additional 5,840,907 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $84,466,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,749,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $402,761,000 after buying an additional 765,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 90.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,093,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after buying an additional 519,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,649,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,374,000 after buying an additional 476,320 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ST. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

Insider Activity

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $36,127.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST stock opened at $50.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.26. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $59.01.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.29%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.89%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

