Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 231.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2,323.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

HSIC stock opened at $81.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.75 and a 200-day moving average of $76.97. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.89.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

