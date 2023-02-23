Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 23,858 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,624 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 23,858 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. State Street Corp grew its position in Franklin Resources by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $767,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,881 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Franklin Resources by 202.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 49.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,041,713 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,005,000 after purchasing an additional 679,416 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.27.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BEN opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.62.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 61.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Further Reading

