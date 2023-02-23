Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Takes $1.97 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 300.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,758 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,603,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,518,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,930,000 after buying an additional 3,829,740 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,179,136.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,027,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,179,136.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,846,558. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.3 %

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $70.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.08. The company has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $74.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

