RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Gap Down to $10.80

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.80, but opened at $10.37. RPT Realty shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 123,332 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RPT shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

RPT Realty Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $901.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65.

RPT Realty Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 456.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

