Rush Enterprises, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.
Rush Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Rush Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 18.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rush Enterprises to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.
Rush Enterprises Price Performance
Rush Enterprises stock opened at $56.95 on Thursday. Rush Enterprises has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $62.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 356,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,623,000 after buying an additional 175,900 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.
Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.
