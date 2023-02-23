Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

Rush Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Rush Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 18.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rush Enterprises to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.37. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Rush Enterprises

In other Rush Enterprises news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $552,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,059.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 15,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,365 shares of company stock worth $1,692,008 in the last 90 days. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 52,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

About Rush Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.