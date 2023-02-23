Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Purchased by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $88.66 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $101.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 77.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 87.72%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.