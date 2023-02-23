Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Santen Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SNPHY stock opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42.

Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes prescription ophthalmic drugs, anti-rheumatic pharmaceuticals, and over-the-counter products.

