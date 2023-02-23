Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Santen Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of SNPHY stock opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42.
Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Santen Pharmaceutical (SNPHY)
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.