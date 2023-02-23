SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. Cowen increased their target price on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Oddo Bhf downgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SAP from €115.00 ($122.34) to €120.00 ($127.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP Trading Up 0.4 %

SAP Company Profile

SAP stock opened at $115.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.57. SAP has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $123.28. The company has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

