Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $16.35

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.35, but opened at $15.36. Sasol shares last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 175,429 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3871 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sasol by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after buying an additional 152,039 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sasol by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 266,829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sasol by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sasol by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 70,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sasol by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 200,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

