SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Announces Earnings Results

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. SBA Communications updated its FY23 guidance to $12.46-12.83 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SBAC opened at $259.00 on Thursday. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 67.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $323.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $310,556,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,432,000 after buying an additional 594,994 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 45.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,967,000 after buying an additional 225,829 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 986,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,443,000 after buying an additional 169,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 67.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 330,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,836,000 after buying an additional 133,793 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

