Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 46.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 174.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $52.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.18. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $63.15.

