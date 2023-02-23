Scotiabank Lowers Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$19.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on D.UN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.25 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.31.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

Shares of D.UN stock opened at C$16.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$761.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.45. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$14.48 and a twelve month high of C$30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

In other news, Director Alistair Murray Sinclair sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total value of C$612,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,259,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,927,031.94. 34.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

