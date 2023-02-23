Shell Asset Management Co. Buys Shares of 44,065 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

WBD opened at $15.42 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

