Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8,814.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6,573.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $74.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.60. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 69.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $121.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DSGX. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.56.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

