Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,920,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,635,000 after buying an additional 383,311 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,195,000 after buying an additional 1,155,315 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,646,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,300,000 after buying an additional 620,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,097,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,838,000 after buying an additional 24,086 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EWBC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EWBC opened at $75.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $89.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

