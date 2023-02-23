Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TAP. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $52.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

