Shell Asset Management Co. Has $502,000 Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.3 %

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

NYSE:PBA opened at $32.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.28. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1614 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 52.42%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.