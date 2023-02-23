Shell Asset Management Co. Has $505,000 Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Hasbro by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Price Performance

HAS opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.65 and a 1 year high of $99.85.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.