Shell Asset Management Co. Has $531,000 Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,129 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SM. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 289.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 115,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 85,697 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 8,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 4.43. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $54.97.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.92%.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

