Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUSA. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 278.0% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 19.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 28.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,112,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:MUSA opened at $266.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.30 and a 52 week high of $323.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by ($0.95). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MUSA shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

