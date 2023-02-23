Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 13,280 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,280 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2,065.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 60.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 179,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 67,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.52 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.23 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 42.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 110,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $1,339,311.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares in the company, valued at $8,599,150.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Featured Stories

