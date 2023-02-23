Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,545 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOV. Prudential PLC grew its position in Dover by 6.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Dover by 37.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 161,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,840,000 after acquiring an additional 44,157 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in Dover by 419.8% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 18,171 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Dover by 2.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Dover by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 252,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

Dover Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DOV opened at $148.70 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $162.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Further Reading

