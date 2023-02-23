Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,238 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fortive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,217,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortive Price Performance

FTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.62.

NYSE FTV opened at $66.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.44 and its 200-day moving average is $65.06.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

