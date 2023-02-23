Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 6,641 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 202.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,295,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,335 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 61.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,713,000 after buying an additional 1,523,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,357,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,712,000 after buying an additional 1,443,144 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 188.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,106,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,744,000 after acquiring an additional 723,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 46.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,871,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,783,000 after acquiring an additional 594,520 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $640,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RDN opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $24.84.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $314.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.63 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 62.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Compass Point cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

