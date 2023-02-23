Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 914.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $997,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5,465.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 65,809 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 153,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLIC. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of KLIC opened at $52.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.83. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $62.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 42,700 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,962,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,111.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $155,658.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,483.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 42,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,962,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,111.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,237 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,719. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

