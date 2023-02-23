Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Polaris by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,416,000 after purchasing an additional 289,450 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Polaris by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,646,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,221,000 after acquiring an additional 76,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 0.9% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,485,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PII shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.56.

NYSE PII opened at $115.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.16.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Polaris’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. Its product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR, and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles, Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles, military and commercial off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles, Slingshot moto-roadsters, Aixam quadricycles, Goupil electric vehicles, and pontoon and deck boats, including Bennington pontoons.

