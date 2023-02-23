Sigma Planning Corp Buys 234 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 30.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America cut Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Insider Activity at Centene

Centene Price Performance

In related news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,554.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,605 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $72.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $68.73 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average of $82.05.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.