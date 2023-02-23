Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Elastic were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Elastic by 94.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 79.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 88.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Elastic in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,831,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $213,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,765,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,831,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,944 shares of company stock worth $586,598 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of ESTC opened at $60.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.10. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.87.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Elastic from $136.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Elastic Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

