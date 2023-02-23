Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,404 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Seagate Technology by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $21,665,000 after buying an additional 123,642 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $816,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,640 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,237 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.58.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $66.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $108.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.44.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.64%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

