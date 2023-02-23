Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,753 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 275,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,277 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 332,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 255,563 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 61,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 113,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 314,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 54,808 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.19.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

