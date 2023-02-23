Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VT stock opened at $90.42 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $103.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.67.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

