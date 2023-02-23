Sigma Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 13,523 Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lithium Americas by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Lithium Americas Stock Up 1.1 %

Lithium Americas Company Profile

LAC opened at $22.80 on Thursday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 52.06 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

