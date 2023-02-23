Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,171 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $912,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Overstock.com Stock Down 2.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.04 million, a PE ratio of 102.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 3.40. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

See Also

